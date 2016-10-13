A lot of colleges have a main dining hall that you enter with a swipe, essentially giving you an all-access pass to all kinds of food as long as you’re in the building. For the first few weeks, it was probably super exciting that you could have diet Coke for breakfast and ice cream for dinner, but the novelty will definitely wear off–if it hasn’t already.

If your school’s dining hall is below-average, or if you’re getting bored of the food, check out these easy hacks for switching up your mealtime routine. Whether you’re craving something sweet or something salty, these super easy tips and tricks will take your cafeteria game to the next level.

VIEW GALLERY