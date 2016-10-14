Ladies on Tinder, you now have an opportunity to increase your odds for getting swiped right.

The popular mobile dating app has launched a new feature called “Smart Photo” that basically allows users (ie. you) to get the most out of their swipe potential. If you decide to enable the feature, the first photo other users see will alternate and Tinder will calculate which of those first photos results in the most right swipes. Meaning, your photos will be ordered based on which ones get the best responses.

According to testing data from Tinder, “users saw a 12% increase in matches,” so the new update definitely seems to be working. Tinder’s resident sociologist, Dr. Jess Carbino, often gets asked which Tinder profile photos work best. “People always ask me to provide feedback on their Tinder profile photos,” says Dr. Carbino. “With Smart Photos, our users can find out which photos work best for them personally and put their best face forward while swiping.”

Apparently, the Smart Photo feature gets smarter the more you use it. Get swiping, ladies!