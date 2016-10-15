We are so obsessed with wide-leg pants right now. The look is classic and simple, yet also totally on trend this fall. Popular throughout the decades, between modern-day supermodels like Karlie Kloss and timeless fashion icon Jackie O, the wide-leg pant is a must-have wardrobe staple.

We’ve picked out a great selection of well-priced culottes, wide-leg denim and sailor pants. You can rock them at work (they look super professional) or for a night out with friends.

There are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind, however. For a night out style, pair your wide-leg pants with a crop top and be sure to avoid anything oversized because it’ll drown your figure in fabric. High-waisted styles are great because they’ll cinch your waist and give structure to your overall look. But again, if you’re going to go for the wide-leg look you want to stay away anything loose or baggy, although long-line jackets or blazers will still work.

Check out the gallery of our favorite picks and fear not the wide-leg pant.

