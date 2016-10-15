Five high school students from Boulder, Colorado were expelled from school for creating a Nazi-themed Facebook group that called for the “execution” of Jews and other minority groups, according to The Guardian.

Approximately 15 students were members of the “4th Reich’s Official Group Chat” on the social media website. On the page, the teens discussed “killing all Jews and [N-words]” and encouraged one another to “recruit more members so they can complete their ‘mission.'”

The five students who were expelled come from the Boulder Preparatory high school, located in a wealthy, upper-class area of the primarily liberal city. The Guardian, connected the rise of extreme right-wing, hate-based ideologies in largely “hippie communities” to the presidential campaign.

“Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has accused GOP nominee Donald Trump of ‘taking hate mainstream’, and the Republican candidate’s campaign has galvanized far-right groups associated with the Ku Klux Klan and fringe online communities that celebrate ‘white identity.'”

The discovery of such the hate-filled, white supremacist Facebook group came as a shock to the Boulder community.

“It was a shock to the community. It isn’t as if there is any identifiable group [in Boulder] that is advocating this. There’s a lot of hateful rhetoric going on in this country right now, and that has just empowered some teenagers.”

Sadly, the group that was launched by the teenagers was only discovered after the alleged suicide of one of the group’s members, who supposedly took his own life to “show his allegiance to the [Nazi] party and the killing of Jewish people,” according to a police report.

Students who were members of the group, many of whom were also under the age of 18, came from a variety of Boulder area schools, but the five who were expelled were from Boulder Prep. The school has declined to comment and an investigation remains ongoing.