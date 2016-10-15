Khloe Kardashian has officially moved on from Lamar Odom. But apparently, he isn’t too happy about being left in the proverbial relationship dust.

Lam is still definitely a big part of Khloe’s life and always will be, but he’s starting to feel that her new relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson is meant to hurt him intentionally, according to Inquisitr. A source was quoted saying that Odom thinks Khloe is trying to “get back at him” by dating, and subsequently falling in love with, the NBA player.

“He feels like she’s hooking up with dudes in the league to f**k with him and his mental state. When he saw pics of them together he was hurt.”

But we don’t think the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is with Thompson to hurt Odom, we think she just happens to be head over heels in love with him. Because according to a source at Hollywood Life, the Kardashian has fallen hard:

“When Khloe falls in love, she falls hard and fast — and Tristan is no different. She’s talking marriage and kids, and he’s not scared by it because they are well into the lovey-dovey phase. Everything is going really well! They’re addicted to each other!”

Could another baby Kardashian be on the way!? We think that Rob and Chyna’s new baby could definitely use a cousin close to her age. In the meantime, Lamar is just going to have to focus on his own recovery and accept that Khloe will always love him, she just won’t be in love with him.