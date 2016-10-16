Feeling stuck in a makeup rut? In need of some inspiration?
Well, look no further. These 10 makeup artists are the best in the business and they’ve primped and primed the faces of every celebrity and supermodel there is. From a L’Orèal Brand Ambassador to Rihanna‘s go-to makeup guru, these artists are guaranteed to help you up your style game. You’ll find great makeup photography, a mix of styles and aesthetics, as well as excellent beauty product recommendations. Check out the 10 best makeup artists you absolutely need to follow on Instagram below.
@kateleemakeup
Kate Lee is one of the resident makeup artists at Chanel and has painted the faces of the majority of the world’s supermodels.
@lisaeldridgemakeup
One of our personal favorite Instagram accounts, Lisa Eldridge is a British makeup artist, creative director and extremely knowledgeable about beauty products. Her website is also full of amazing tips, makeup ideas and great new products.
@tompecheux
Tom Pecheux is the go-to makeup artist for edgy, yet flawless looks. Cara Delevingne and Gisele Bündchen are just a few of his supermodel clients.
@makeupbymario
Mario Dedivanovic is Kim Kardashian‘s main makeup artist. Enough said.
@beautyisboring_
Robin Black doesn’t normally appear in her own photos, but her beauty shots are undeniably gorgeous.
View this post on Instagram
#BeautyIsBoring is giving away 10 boxes, each one with 7 of my favorite full size @marcbeauty products! Go to the link in the bio to enter and good luck. This evening look was inspired by #GuyBourdin's favorite color combo and it was created using the #MarcJacobsBeauty products included in our Limited Edition #BeautyBox. Featuring @crystal.van.commenee in rich #purple #smokeyeyes and #redlips, with hair by @BobbyEliot. Products: Style Eye-Con #7 #EyeshadowPalette in The Tease, #Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in #Blacquer, #VelvetNoir Major Volume #Mascara, #AirBlush Soft Glow Duo in Night Fever and Hot Stuff, Le Marc Lip Creme in Goddess, #GlowStick Glistening #Illuminator.
@patrickta
Patrick Ta’s clientele includes Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell.
@ctilburymakeup
Charlotte Tilbury is an absolute legend in the makeup world and her client list has had pretty much every celebrity, model and fashion house you can think of.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, spraying the magic way with the completely gorgeous #NicoleKidman! So good to see you darling. Nicole is wearing my Light Wonder in shade 2, #MiniMiracleEyeWand, my Rock Chick Luxury Palette, #KissnTell lip liner with #RedCarpetRed Matte Revolution lipstick & a final spray of #ScentOfADream. Hair by @sheridanwardhair, wearing a stunning #GiorgioArmaniPrivé gown by @armani, #MakeupbyCharlotteTilbury. #CharlotteTilbury #Lion #Premier #LFF
@joycebonelli
If you want your makeup to look like a Kardashian, this is the woman to follow.
@mylahmorales
Mylah Morales is Rihanna’s go-to girl.
@sirjohnofficial
Sir John is the brand ambassador for L’Orèal Paris and can often be found doing Beyonce‘s makeup.