Feeling stuck in a makeup rut? In need of some inspiration?

Well, look no further. These 10 makeup artists are the best in the business and they’ve primped and primed the faces of every celebrity and supermodel there is. From a L’Orèal Brand Ambassador to Rihanna‘s go-to makeup guru, these artists are guaranteed to help you up your style game. You’ll find great makeup photography, a mix of styles and aesthetics, as well as excellent beauty product recommendations. Check out the 10 best makeup artists you absolutely need to follow on Instagram below.

Kate Lee is one of the resident makeup artists at Chanel and has painted the faces of the majority of the world’s supermodels.

One of our personal favorite Instagram accounts, Lisa Eldridge is a British makeup artist, creative director and extremely knowledgeable about beauty products. Her website is also full of amazing tips, makeup ideas and great new products.

Tom Pecheux is the go-to makeup artist for edgy, yet flawless looks. Cara Delevingne and Gisele Bündchen are just a few of his supermodel clients.

Mario Dedivanovic is Kim Kardashian‘s main makeup artist. Enough said.

Robin Black doesn’t normally appear in her own photos, but her beauty shots are undeniably gorgeous.

Patrick Ta’s clientele includes Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell.

Charlotte Tilbury is an absolute legend in the makeup world and her client list has had pretty much every celebrity, model and fashion house you can think of.

If you want your makeup to look like a Kardashian, this is the woman to follow.

Mylah Morales is Rihanna’s go-to girl.

Sir John is the brand ambassador for L’Orèal Paris and can often be found doing Beyonce‘s makeup.