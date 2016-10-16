10 Makeup Artists You Need to Follow On Instagram If You Want to Up Your Style Game

||

Feeling stuck in a makeup rut? In need of some inspiration?

Well, look no further. These 10 makeup artists are the best in the business and they’ve primped and primed the faces of every celebrity and supermodel there is. From a L’Orèal Brand Ambassador to Rihanna‘s go-to makeup guru, these artists are guaranteed to help you up your style game. You’ll find great makeup photography, a mix of styles and aesthetics, as well as excellent beauty product recommendations. Check out the 10 best makeup artists you absolutely need to follow on Instagram below.

@kateleemakeup

Kate Lee is one of the resident makeup artists at Chanel and has painted the faces of the majority of the world’s supermodels.

 

@lisaeldridgemakeup

One of our personal favorite Instagram accounts, Lisa Eldridge is a British makeup artist, creative director and extremely knowledgeable about beauty products. Her website is also full of amazing tips, makeup ideas and great new products.

 

@tompecheux

Tom Pecheux is the go-to makeup artist for edgy, yet flawless looks. Cara Delevingne and Gisele Bündchen are just a few of his supermodel clients.

 

@makeupbymario

Mario Dedivanovic is Kim Kardashian‘s main makeup artist. Enough said.

 

@beautyisboring_

Robin Black doesn’t normally appear in her own photos, but her beauty shots are undeniably gorgeous.

 

@patrickta

Patrick Ta’s clientele includes Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell.

 

@ctilburymakeup

Charlotte Tilbury is an absolute legend in the makeup world and her client list has had pretty much every celebrity, model and fashion house you can think of.

 

@joycebonelli

If you want your makeup to look like a Kardashian, this is the woman to follow.

 

@mylahmorales

Mylah Morales is Rihanna’s go-to girl.

 

@sirjohnofficial

Sir John is the brand ambassador for L’Orèal Paris and can often be found doing Beyonce‘s makeup.

 

The 10 Hottest Male Athletes on Instagram You Must Follow

Read More:
Beauty,Health,Lifestyle,NewsCelebrity Style,chanel,Instagram,makeup,Rihanna
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Erin AlexanderCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I am a UC Berkeley grad and lover of wine, cheese, travel and reality television. Feel free to contact me at erin.alexander@teamcoed.com. You can follow me on Instagram @you_feta_believe_it.
  • 10614935101348454