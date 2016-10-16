The Kardashian’s DASH clothing store has just been slapped with a lawsuit, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit, filed by Andres Gomez, claims that the store’s website treats the blind as second class citizens and makes it difficult to do business with them. Gomez says that he is legally blind and uses screen reader software to access the Internet. But on the DASH website, the software continued to come up empty.

The lawsuit claims that the site contains barriers to people that are blind and that the store is well aware of it, but refuses to do anything to resolve the issue. According to Gomez and his lawyers, this violates the Americans with Disabilities Act because the website is unable to sync with his screen reader technology and provides no way for blind customers to access the content.

The Kardashian sisters/joint owners of DASH, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, are not named as defendants in the lawsuit but we bet they’re going to want to get this resolved as quickly as possible.