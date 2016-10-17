It’s starting to get a little chilly outside, but that doesn’t mean you should let that stop you from having a little fun when you’re not buried in work. You may have officially put away the short shorts and cocktail dresses for the next few months, but you can still have fun with your style when it gets too cold to actually walk outside.

Say hello to your favorite fashion staple of the season: fur coats. The one thing that you need to add to your winter wardrobe is a sick ass (faux) fur coat that’ll keep you warm during your nights out. You’ll be thanking us when you get to wear your slinky LBD when it’s cold AF outside because you have something extra warm and chic to cover it up with.

Check out our favorite finds of the season.

