We all want to stand out on Halloween, but do you really want to spend your night explaining over and over what you’re supposed to be? Not really. It’s fun like, the first time, but after you’re five spooky punches in and people are still asking, it’s not only harder to explain, but it’s also really annoying.

Take inspiration from 2016’s biggest films and TV shows, or stick with the classic outfits we’ve all grown to love, and you can’t go wrong. While you might see others in a similar get-up, whatever you decide to be this holiday, be the best one in the room.

Here are ten costumes that people will be sure to recognize no matter where your night takes you this Halloween.

VIEW GALLERY