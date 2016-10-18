Ivanka Trump has been known as her father’s “secret weapon” throughout his presidential campaign. She presents herself as a smart, strong, independent woman that many admire while her dad has a hard time reeling in women’s votes and keeping them. And over these last two weeks, he needs her quasi-feminist presence more than ever.

Two weeks ago, the GOP presidential nominee bragged about openly sexually assaulting women to former Access Hollywood host TV personality Billy Bush. “I’ll admit it. I did try and f*ck her. She was married. And I moved on her very heavily,” he said before he proceeded to explain how he gropes women because he’s a “star.” “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women]—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything,” he said. Afterward, sexual assault accusations came pouring in from literally everywhere.

Needless to say, it has since shaped many people’s opinions of him. And while Donald Trump tried to boil down his offensive commentary to “locker room talk,” and claimed the accusations were all false and disgusting, a lot of people aren’t buying it (us included). Several family members have since come to his defense, including his wife Melania, who blatantly said that the women were lying. His son Eric Trump credited his arrogance to his “alpha male” personality. But it’s Ivanka’s statement we’ve been waiting for most, and now she’s finally joined in with a one-sentence statement released to Fast Company.

“My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive, and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people,” the statement read.

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]