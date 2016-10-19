Is anyone else counting the days until Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life hits Netflix? Ever since the Luke’s Diner pop-up, we’re even antsier than usual. And now, Netflix has released a new batch of photos from the four-episode special, which will pick up nine years from the 2007 series finale and feature one episode for each season.

The photos include shots of Lorelai, Rory, and Emily Gilmore, but there’s also a photo of Jess, played by fan favorite (but not my favorite) Milo Ventimiglia, talking with Luke. What does this mean?! Did Jess and Rory end up together? (Please, God, no…)

We won’t know the answer to this question until the episodes are on Netflix… but there’s truly just as good a chance that Rory ends up with Logan. No photographic evidence of Matt Czruchy, who plays Logan, has been released, but he’s confirmed to be in the series. And Czruchy is scheduled to appear in all four episodes, while Ventimiglia’s slated for just three.

Who do you think Rory should end up with?!

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is coming to Netflix on November 25.