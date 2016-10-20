We all know how important breakfast is. I don’t know about you, but I can definitely tell that there is a difference in my attitude on days that I miss breakfast as opposed to eating it. But what do you do when you live in a tiny dorm room with limited space? Do you eat an unhealthy processed breakfast or do you skip breakfast altogether? I say neither.

You can still enjoy a healthy breakfast while in your dorm. Here are some healthy breakfast ideas that you can make in the comfort of your room.

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are the latest trend in the food world, and I absolutely love it. For those of you who love oatmeal, but are too impatient to cook it on the stove like me, you can enjoy a delicious meal of overnight oats.

Overnight oats are made when you take the oatmeal and soak it in your choice of milk or plant-based milk overnight. You can add different types of fruits and vegetable to it as well. Once you wake up in the morning you will have a delicious breakfast waiting for you.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: Overnight

Total time: 8 hours

Servings: 1

Yogurt and Granola Parfait

While I still love overnight oats, I do enjoy a having a delicious parfait for breakfast sometimes as well. Now that fall is here, I am beginning to crave yogurt parfaits for breakfast more and more. Parfaits are a perfect breakfast that you can make in your dorm because all you need is a bowl, yogurt, fruit and granola.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Serving: 1

Avocado Toast

I know you probably have heard about avocado toast, and you may be sick of it too. But let me tell you, it is absolutely delicious. There is something about a delicious avocado smeared on a slice of warm bread that just makes me so happy.

All you need to make this delicious breakfast is a slice of bread, an avocado and a toaster. It’s the perfect dorm breakfast.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Serving: 1