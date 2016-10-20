These Healthy Breakfasts Can Be Made In The Comfort Of Your Own Dorm

||

We all know how important breakfast is. I don’t know about you, but I can definitely tell that there is a difference in my attitude on days that I miss breakfast as opposed to eating it. But what do you do when you live in a tiny dorm room with limited space? Do you eat an unhealthy processed breakfast or do you skip breakfast altogether? I say neither.

You can still enjoy a healthy breakfast while in your dorm. Here are some healthy breakfast ideas that you can make in the comfort of your room.

Overnight Oats

easy healthy college breakfast

Shutterstock/ Olga Gorchichko

Overnight oats are the latest trend in the food world, and I absolutely love it. For those of you who love oatmeal, but are too impatient to cook it on the stove like me, you can enjoy a delicious meal of overnight oats.

Overnight oats are made when you take the oatmeal and soak it in your choice of milk or plant-based milk overnight. You can add different types of fruits and vegetable to it as well. Once you wake up in the morning you will have a delicious breakfast waiting for you.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: Overnight
Total time: 8 hours
Servings: 1

Yogurt and Granola Parfait

easy healthy college breakfast

Shutterstock/ Ekaterina Kondratova

While I still love overnight oats, I do enjoy a having a delicious parfait for breakfast sometimes as well. Now that fall is here, I am beginning to crave yogurt parfaits for breakfast more and more. Parfaits are a perfect breakfast that you can make in your dorm because all you need is a bowl, yogurt, fruit and granola.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Serving: 1

Avocado Toast

easy healthy college breakfast

Shutterstock/ Africa Studio

I know you probably have heard about avocado toast, and you may be sick of it too. But let me tell you, it is absolutely delicious. There is something about a delicious avocado smeared on a slice of warm bread that just makes me so happy.

All you need to make this delicious breakfast is a slice of bread, an avocado and a toaster. It’s the perfect dorm breakfast.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Serving: 1

Healthy College Diet Tips: Dining Hall Hacks & Tricks

Read More:
Health,Lifestyle,NewsFood,Healthy
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Taryn GrahamCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm Taryn. I am a senior journalism major who is passionate about all things health and wellness.
  • 10614935101348454