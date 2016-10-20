After months of scouring the country for the coolest, smartest, all-around most awesome college girls in the country, submissions have finally closed, and we have a TON of representatives showing their school spirit. It’s time to start narrowing down our favorites and we need your help. The first round in the competition is the pre-round, where schools with more than one representative are narrowed down to a single girl. Good things never come easy.
Each school duplicate is listed below. To vote, click on their name and you will be brought to their individual profile, where you can vote on the page once a day. While you can only vote for a single girl each day, you can vote for as many girls as you want, so feel free to spread the love! Voting ends November 2, so make sure to cast your vote before then! And remember, you can come back everyday to make sure your favorite makes it to the next round.
Now onto the fun part — let’s start voting, shall we?
University of Houston
Lauren Tolat
Senior, Pharmacy
Dania Kurd
Senior, Public Relations with a minor in Arabic
University of Central Florida
Nichole Santana
Junior, Advertising/Public Relations with a minor in Spanish
Rossana Woodford
Junior, Psychology with a minor in Criminal Justice
University of Connecticut
Alyssa Okada
Senior, Comunications
Cara Deluca
Junior, Spanish and Communications
Tulane University
Maggie Arceneaux
Junior
Hannah Delille
Junior, Management and Marketing with a minor in Psychology
University of Miami
Rebecca Kaplan
Sophomore, Economics and Psychology with a minor in Italian
Paige Fairman
Sophomore, Psychology with a minor in Chemistry
University of Nebraska – Lincoln
Keeleigh Thayn
Freshman
Alison Walla
Junior, Nutrition Exercise, Health Science and Pre-Nursing
Rutgers University
Allyson Sciblo
Junior, Criminal Justice with a double minor in Psychology and Political Science
Missy Dow
Sophomore, Finance with a minor in Accounting
University of Minnesota
Marissa Rockenbach
Freshman, Psychology
Marisa NewtonFreshman, Animal Science with a Pre-Veterinary Production emphasis
Sarah Elmes
Freshman, Nutrition
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Jocelyn McNeany
Sophomore, Molecular and Cellular Biology with a minor in Chemistry
Adriana Tienda
Junior, Integrative Biology
Penn State University
Xylie Parker
Sophomore, Rehab and Human Services and Communication Sciences and Disorders with a minor in Psychology
Jessica Lopez
Freshman, Early Education and minor in Psychology
Indiana University
Keirston Snyder
Freshman, Elementary Education
Katie Santino
Freshman, Finance, Accounting, and International Business
Texas Tech
Christa Widjaja
Graduate student, Biology with a minor in Chemistry
Taylor Harrison
Freshman, Media Communications
Abbeth Lawrance
Junior, Nursing
Baylor University
Lauren Muirhead
Freshman, University Scholar with a concentration in Chemistry and Spanish
Ashley Mabe
Freshman, Pre-Athletic Training
Kansas State University
Raelyn Hess
Sophomore, Psychology and Gerontology with a minor in Leadership Studies and Criminal Sociology
Kat Trink
Sophomore, Microbiology/Pre-Vet with a minor in Animal Science
Madeline Smith
Sophomore, Secondary Art Education with a minor in Studio Art
Oklahoma State University
Marisa Smith
Sophomore, Art with a minor in Child Devolpment
Bailee Keele
Freshman, Sociology and Business
Florida Atlantic University
Taylor Smith
Junior, Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Film and Communication Studies
Rachel Bush
Junior, International Business with a minor in Communications
Old Dominion
Sara White
Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering
Alison Mong
Freshman, Nursing with a minor in Business
Marshall University
Maggie Collins
Senior, Athletic Training
Savannah Cyrus
Sophomore, Nursing
Mckenzie Darby
Freshman, Civil Engineering
Kent State University
Olyvia Hogie
Sophomore, Fashion Merchandising and minor in Business
Meghann Morrow
Sophomore, Magazine Journalism with a minor in Fashion Media
Kaitlin Haag
Sophomore, Broadcast Journalism
Toledo University
Maddie Slovak
Freshman, Sports Management with a minor in Marketing
Brooke Johnson
Junior, Communications with a focus on PR
Kelsi Rooks
Junior, Psychology with a minor in Counseling
McKenna Keaton
Junior, Supply Chain Management with a minor in Marketing
Bowling Green State University
Coreena Wise
Freshman, Inclusive Early Childhood Education
Abigail Patricy
Sophomore, Fashion and Apparel Merchandising
Ohio University
Ali Ruscitto
Sophomore, Communication Studies
Morgan Baldwin
Freshman, Political Science/Pre-Law
Central Michigan University
Jocelyn Epple
Junior, Communication Disorders
Kellen Cansfield
Sophomore, Therapeutic Recreation
University of Buffalo
Erika Luksch
Junior, Business with a concentration in Marketing
Holly O’Shea
Freshman, Biology/Pre-Med
Western Michigan University
Victoria Niles
Senior, Interdisciplinary Health Services and Nursing with a minor in Gerontology
Jess Fett
Freshman, Public Relations with a minor in Advertising and Promotion
University of Nevada – Reno
Nicole Linan
Junior, Business with a minor in Social Work
Yainslie Calhoun
Junior, Criminal Justice with a minor in Chemistry
San Diego State University
Tori Kullmann
Senior, Psychology
Emily Shanton
Freshman, Child and Family Development
Colorado State University
Ashleigh Tyler
Freshman, Health and Exercise Science
Jessica Crace
Freshman, Psychology with a minor in Leadership
Emilee Hazen
Freshman, Human Development and Family Studies
Emma Collins
Freshman, Journalism with a minor in Sports Production
Alexandra Leath
Freshman, Biochemistry
Greta Gohring
Freshman, Biomedical Engineering with Chemical and Biological Engineering as a dual degree
Olivia Penna
Freshman, Health and Exercise Science with a concentration in Sports Medicine
University of Colorado – Boulder
Clarity Engel
Sophomore, International Affairs with a minor in Spanish
Sheridan Godfrey
Freshman, Aerospace Engineering
University of Washington
Haley Lerner
Freshman, Business/Marketing
Brenda Tsay
Junior, Accounting with a minor in Dance
UCLA
Stephanie Garcia
Junior, Psychology
Sarah Al-Qatou
Sophomore
University of Kentucky
Brittany Love
Senior, Kinesiology
Alexis Morris
Freshman, Accounting and Finance with a minor in International Business
Madeline Miller
Freshman, Nursing
Louisiana State University
Diamond Haynes
Senior, Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in Business
Jazmine Staten
Junior, Computer Science with a minor in Digital Media Art
Skylar Ockman
Sophomore, Finance
University of Mississippi
Emma Franklin
Junior, Graphic Design
Rachel Emery
Junior, Elementary Education
Cristina Cristy
Freshman
University of Alabama
Megan Einhorn
Freshman, Chemistry with a minor in Biology
Brittany Pierson
Senior, Human Development and Family Studies with a minor in Addiction and Recovery
Georgia Southern University
Katie Singleton
Senior, Business Management and minor in Hospitality
Jerah McDonald
Senior, Fashion Merchandising and Apparel Design with a minor in Communications
Caitlin Hopkins
Junior, Business and Marketing
Texas State University
Chelsea Turri
Sophomore
Jasmine Haywood
Fashion Merchandising with a minor in Business
Appalachian State University
McKenna Wellborn
Junior, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Ashley Smith
Junior, Electronic Media/Broadcasting with a minor in Marketing
Troy University
Becca Mejia
Freshman, Economics/Criminal Justice
Hope Needham
Freshman, Marine Biology
University of Texas at Arlington
Allie Deese
Junior, Biology with a minor in Chemistry
Emily Carlson
Sophomore, Nursing with a minor in Spanish
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Cloie Luo
Freshman, Professional Land Management
Miranda Grimes
Junior, Kinesiology
New York University
Carly Tennes
Sophomore, Journalistic, Multimedia, and Creative Storytelling
Stephanie Downs
Senior, Writing for Different Media
Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Caitlin Causey
Freshman, Nursing
Ciara Castro
Sophomore, Pre-Nursing with a minor in Health Sciences