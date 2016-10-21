This missing person case is seriously creepy.

As of October 12, a Sul Ross State University student has been missing and completely untraceable, which has prompted local authorities to begin conducting a widespread search to locate her. The missing person in question, Zuzu Verk, was last seen with a group of friends when they went out for a movie night. The most chilling

Her “on-again, off-again” boyfriend invited her to go out that night and the police are considering him to be a very important “person of interest.” Cue: ominous music. So far, Verk has missed a midterm exam, her cellphone has died, and she’s missed a camping trip she had been planned to go on after taking her exam. Arlington Police have since taken to social media to get the word out about Verk’s disappearance and are offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return. Authorities have also searched a 200 square mile area in hopes of finding Verk, but so far haven’t discovered anything of great importance yet. Police consider Verk’s boyfriend to be a person of interest, and are also asking locals to be on the look out for a a grey 2006 Jeep Liberty and a 2004 Mazda Miata convertible.

MISSING PERSON- Possibly endangeredAlpine Police Department is currently attempting to locate a missing person. The… Posted by Alpine Police Department on Friday, October 14, 2016

Alpine police encourage anyone with information to call them at (432) 837-3486.

We very much hope that Verk is found safe and sound. If you’d like to contribute to help Zuzu’s family cover their travel costs for the search, feel free to donate to their GoFundMe page.