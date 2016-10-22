Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie once shared happy times at their gorgeous French estate and vineyards, Chateau Miraval. But now that the two are splitting, they are saying “au revoir” to the expansive home in Correns, France.

The estate, which the couple purchased for an estimated $60 million in 2012, was supposedly Brad Pitt’s “pride and joy” and featured an incredible list of features, amenities and additions. “The 1,200-acre property boasts 35 rooms and features pine forests, olive groves, terraced hillsides, working vineyards, a private lake and, yes, even a moat,” according to Us Weekly. The couple also produced their own line of “Jolie-Pitt” wine at the estate, though we bet that next year the wine will have something a little bit different on the label.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie put their Chateau Miraval estate’ and its ‘prized vineyards’ up for sale https://t.co/Z3fBiT9qMI pic.twitter.com/kqexQMK74A — Ojo Ayodeji 🇳🇬 (@capt_ayo) October 22, 2016

According to a source, the home has been valued and will officially be put on the market in the coming days. In the meantime, Jolie and their six children are living in a temporary rental home in Los Angeles. “It is a five-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot bluff-top estate with a private path that leads to the beach,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly.