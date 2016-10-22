Leonardo DiCaprio is a huge thrill seeker. So much so, that it almost got him killed in the Galapagos Islands.

The 41-year-old actor is also passionate about climate change and before he started filming a new documentary on the subject, Before the Flood, he had a near death experience with the film’s director. In a recent interview with GQ, Fisher Stevens recalls a day spent he spent with Leo to film oceanographer Sylvia Earle for a TED Conference:

“The second time we properly hung out together was in 2010 when I was invited to film [oceanographer] Sylvia Earle for a TED conference expedition to the Galapagos. Leo was on the expedition. I was filming Sylvia and I had this little easy camera to shoot underwater, and he was Sylvia’s diving buddy, so I said, ‘Would you film Sylvia?’ And he said, ‘Yeah I love it man, I love it.'”

Edward Norton, a friend of Stevens, also happened to be along on the diving trip. Except things took a scary turn when DiCaprio’s oxygen tank began to leak, putting the Hollywood heartthrob in critical danger.

“I was diving buddies with Edward Norton. So we go down and we see 300 Eagle Rays and Spotted Rays and it was an amazing dive. Leo bolts away with Sylvia, and Edward goes in front of me and the next thing I know after twenty minutes, I’d lost them all. Then, I see Leo barely breathing, because Leo’s tank was leaking oxygen, and Edward had to save him! It was pretty crazy. But he actually did get some film for me and it was good for a second, and then it got pretty shaky when he couldn’t breathe. But, we really bonded on that trip.”

Thankfully, DiCaprio wasn’t seriously injured (or killed!) during the accident because we’re having serious Titanic flashbacks and it is not ok.