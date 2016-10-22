The #GrabYourWallet campaign on Twitter is gaining momentum.

The hashtag, started by technology and media marketing specialist Shannon Coulter on October 11, is calling for a massive boycott of the Ivanka Trump Collection which includes jewelry, shoes, handbags, perfume and clothing. Coulter is also taking aim at large chain retailers like Macy’s, Zappos, Amazon and Nordstrom for continuing to sell her products online and in stores.

In an interview with The Guardian, Coulter revealed that she decided to campaign against the presidential nominee’s daughter after his 2005 tape was leaked to the media. “It was a feeling of recoiling. It was emotional, visceral. Then I had a pounding headache for a few days,” says Coulter. The subsequent allegations of sexual assault from various other women reminder her of her own experience working in Silicon Valley:

“I was in an office belonging to a firm I was working for in Silicon Valley and my boss’s boss came breezing through. Suddenly he came up behind me and pressed himself up against me and said, ‘Why is it you always look so good?’ He had a colleague with him and it was so humiliating. I recognized in his words, the same feeling that I had that day—of being nothing more than an object. No matter how smart you are or how hard you work, they can do that to us.”

Her own experience and the recent allegations against Trump compelled Coulter to write this Tweet:

For them and for myself, I will not shop at any store that profits from Donald or Ivanka Trump products. #GrabYourWallet pic.twitter.com/V38PtJcyEi — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) October 18, 2016

Since then, more than 50,000 people have supported her boycott campaign with 2,000 promising to actively participate, according to Coulter. Do you think the #GrabYourWallet campaign will actually affect the Ivanka Trump Collection?