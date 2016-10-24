A transcript of Taylor Swift‘s deposition in her case against DJ David Mueller was released to the public Sunday, in which the 26-year-old singer said that Mueller reached his hand up her skirt and groped her.

“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” she said, according to Billboard. “It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

“I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before,” she continued. “A meet-and-greet is supposed to be a situation where you’re thanking people for coming, you’re supposed to be welcoming people into your home, which is the arena for that day, and for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.”

In 2015 DJ David Mueller filed a suit against Swift claiming that he had been fired from his job after she accused him of sexual assault, and shortly after Swift filed a countersuit against him. According to multiple sources, the judge overseeing the case agreed to keep a photo that allegedly supports Swift’s story away from the public, saying “The widespread dissemination of this image might significantly complicate jury selection.”

Swift has made an effort to keep the case and its accompanied evidence private. However, the deposition is now public after the judge ruled it “entirely ordinary and mundane.”