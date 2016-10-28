Oh, Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and lip kit queen is at again, only this time on her widely-followed Snapchat account. The 19-year-old cosmetics mogul (a bit of a stretch, we know) posted a series of pretty odd Snapchats while cooking lasagna with her longtime BFF Jordyn Woods. While the lasagna baked, Kylie didn’t let the moment go to waste and snapped out photos showing off a sports bra and high-waisted underwear set from Sorella.

That’s weird, right? After the girls feasted on their homemade lasagna, they baked oatmeal cranberry cookies before heading back to their palatial king beds and calling it a night. But Kylie didn’t just use Snapchat to flaunt her incredible bod on Thursday, she also spent a lot of time warning her fans and customers about purchasing knock-off Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. “Facebook pages are the worst! These colors aren’t even right. #fake,” Jenner tweeted at a fan who was duped by a fake Facebook page selling bootleg lip kits. So next time you think you want to buy cosmetics from a shady, very discounted Facebook page, you should probably think again.

Thanks, Kyles.