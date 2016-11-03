Haley is a 19-year-old girl who’s so convinced that she’s pregnant with baby Jesus that she went on The Dr. Phil Show to talk about it. Frankly I also feel like this after every Saturday night dinner, so I feel her pain. But unlike Haley, I haven’t told everyone I was nine months pregnant with an actual baby, just a food baby. But hey! Whatever you’re into!

Haley’s mom Kristi dragged her to the show Wednesday in hopes of getting her the help and support she needs. As explained in the below videos, Haley’s mother and sister have both told her she’s being delusional. But of course, despite six negative pregnancy tests, Haley is convinced that she’s nine months along and carrying the child of God. She also claims that she’s felt the fetus kicking inside of her.

“I know my pregnancy is real. I’ve gained at least 22 pounds,” she said. “I was sleeping one night and my baby punched the bottom of my stomach and kicked me, and I can feel his head right here, right below my belly button.”

She continued, “My family, my friends, my pastors at church, they don’t believe that I’m pregnant. I know it’s Jesus. I don’t care if my family disowns me. It really comes down to if you’re a true believer in Jesus or not … I don’t care what the home pregnancy test or a doctor says, when I give birth to my baby, no one is going to deny him because he’s my savior.”

But Haley’s mother isn’t buying it. She claims that her daughter is in a serious state of delusion and compulsively lies to get attention. In another below clip, Haley’s mother and sister sound off on other lies Haley has concocted for attention, including an appearance on American Idol and that Eminem is her real father. Also things I have definitely lied about in middle school.

To put this whole thing to rest, Dr. Phil got Dr. Travis Stork from The Doctors to perform an ultrasound on the show. Will her fake fetus be turning fluids into wine? One can only hope. Tune into this afternoon’s episode to find out and check out the below clips from the show in the meantime.

Update

An ultrasound was performed on today’s show and no baby was found. However, Haley wasn’t buying it.

“I am pregnant. I’m not going to deny my baby … I feel him kick all the time,” she explained. But according to the doctor, there’s another reason for the “kicking.”

“The one thing the ultrasound stenographer noticed when she was putting the probe on your belly, you have dilated loops of bowel,” Dr. Stork explained. “What that means is there is some air in your intestines, and when she was moving the probe, those little loops move around. When you have felt down there and you have felt something moving, that was just your bowel moving.”

But again, Haley wasn’t having it. “I’m sorry, Dr. Stork, but you can’t lie to Jesus,” Haley says. “You can stick me with all the Depo shots that you want to, but he is not going to die. And you can stick that little ultrasound [expletive].”



She also revealed that she suffered through various traumatic experiences in her childhood, including being homeless and sexually assaulted.

“I encountered all kinds of bad things,” Haley said about being homeless. “It’s really scary when I was homeless because I had to do things in order to stay at a certain place. I had to do, like, sexual things.” She also said that she blames her mother for “everything that happened” to her.

“She kicked me out because my stepdad didn’t like me. My mom always put her relationships before me,” she said.

Her sister Adrianna agrees that her fabricated pregnancy could have stemmed from the trauma. “When we were kids, we were sexually molested and abused,” she revealed. “I started getting the proper treatment that I needed, and I feel like if Haley could come to reality, and stop living in a fantasy world, and be honest with herself and others, I feel like she could be where I’m at.”