Do you remember the person who was posting on Facebook as a missing couple? Well, half of that couple has been found… Kala Brown, who has been missing since August, was discovered “chained like a dog” in a storage container in South Carolina.

Greenville police found the victim, 30, after she and her boyfriend were reported missing on August 31. The cops were searching the property after getting a tip from a sex crime investigator when they heard loud banging from a metal storage container, according to WYFF4.

Local sheriff Chuck Wright said Brown was chained around the neck like an animal. They believe she had been there for two months. The sheriff is concerned that this could be the work of a serial killer. Brown was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the physical and mental damages are not known.

One of the reasons why this investigation was so unusual was the strange series of Facebook updates that were posted on the Facebook page of her boyfriend, Charlie Carver. At one point, his relationship status was changed so it said he was “married” to Brown, and on October 2, a photo was uploaded that read, “Admit it… Life would be boring without me.” The Facebook page is now deactivated.

Todd Kohlhepp, 45, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Police are still looking for Carver.

