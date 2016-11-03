As a college student, interning is crucial if you want a job in your field later on, especially in more competitive industries. For writing, journalism and media (along with countless others), New York City is the place to be.

So you have dreams of interning in the greatest city in the world? Get in line. Before you start filling out applications and sending out your resume, there are a few things you need to know about life in the concrete jungle.

1. It’s expensive. Like really expensive.

But you knew that already, didn’t you? Between housing options, commuting and your occasional night out, you should be prepared to spend a good amount of money upon moving to the city, even if your move is short-term. The good news is that there are ways to cut costs. For example, by bringing your lunch with you to work every day, you’re already avoiding spending any unnecessary extra money. And if you’re commuting into the city from another borough, an unlimited subway pass will make traveling way easier and way less expensive for you in the long run.

2. The rent is really high.

Back to that thing about the city being expensive. Depending on where you find yourself living, expect your rent to be hella expensive. Not to mention that a lot of times people will find themselves paying crazy high prices for crappy square footage and even crappier apartments. Whether you’re an unpaid intern or an intern making minimum wage, consider living in a less expensive borough for your stay, like neighborhoods in Brooklyn or Queens.

3. It’s competitive (and should not be taken for granted).

I didn’t realize just how lucky I was to land an internship in New York City until I met a few of my fellow interns. I work with a group of very talented people, so hearing the stories about where they’ve previously interned or even how they applied to work at our current company was a bit of a reality check for me. We were hired by people who probably had an extremely competitive pool of applicants to choose from and just thinking about that made me that much more grateful for my experience. If and when you land the job, always take a moment to remind yourself that you were hired for a reason and that you deserve to be there just as much as anyone else does. That said, take full advantage of your experience and make sure you’re not taking any of it for granted.

4. It’s a jungle out there…

You will meet the craziest people and come across the craziest situations in New York. Not to mention, your internship will require you to work hard, a lot harder than you’re probably used to.

5. …but it’s so worth it.

New York can be an intimidating city, especially for people who are used to living in small college towns. But getting a taste of what it’s like to live out your dreams in a city where dreams are literally made is so worth it and so rewarding. Not to mention that there’s so much for you to do on weekends or your days off.

6. And if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.

No explanation needed.