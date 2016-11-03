Virginia police are currently on the hunt for a man who reportedly ran a woman off a highway then proceeded to sexually assault her for over two hours. According to Stafford County police, the man rammed his SUV into her car, causing it to spin out of control and off the road. He then got out of the car, pulled her out of hers and dragged her to a nearby ditch where he sexually assaulted her. The man fled the crime scene while the woman immediately called the police. Despite successfully fleeing the scene, the attacker did leave behind a checkered button-up shirt along with other DNA evidence.

According to People, the attack happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., when there was a lack of traffic and therefore fewer possible witnesses, giving reason to believe that the prior road incident was an intentional move in order for him to sexually assault her.

“This is obviously a very serious crime and we are determined to find the person who committed it,” Stafford Sheriff David Decatur told the Free-Lance Star, adding that authorities are working to “quickly identify and arrest the suspect.”

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, described her attacker as a 5’9 Hispanic man around 30 years old and weighing around 175 pounds. He spoke a mix of Spanish and broken English, and was wearing a pair of light jeans with a sleeveless tank top underneath the above checkered shirt. She also said that she had never seen the vehicle before and made no stops prior to the attack.

The Stafford County Sheriff is asking for those with any knowledge about the attacker or incident to come forward. Their office can be reached at 540-658-4400. There is a $1,000 reward.

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]