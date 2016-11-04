This election cycle has been one of the most contentious in recent history (and possibly ever). It’s also shaping up to be incredibly historic. Hillary Clinton is the first female nominee for president of a major political party in the United States. It was only in 1920 that women were granted the right to vote. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come.

Women have been waiting for decades to cast their vote for a major party’s nominee like Clinton. One of those women was Anita Harris. Harris recently cast her vote for Clinton through a mail-in ballot. Unfortunately, soon after, and just days before the election, she passed away. Her son, Scott Harris, posted a Facebook status in honor of his late mother’s achievement.

We’ll give you a minute to grab some tissues. Scott, in reference to all of the love and support he received, said, “What is amazing is that human kindness still exists within this contentious election. Just shows Love Trumps Hate.” Scott went on to relate how close the family is to Clinton’s campaign. He said, “Mom was a ‘Roosevelt Dem’ as she would say. And damn proud of it. You have all eased the broken hearts of a family and given mom the greatest gift of going viral with her simple statement.”

Thankfully, Anita Harris’ vote will still be counted for Clinton on Tuesday, since she voted early. Even after her passing, we’re glad her voice and legacy will still be felt.