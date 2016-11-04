Christian Clark, a 21-year-old from Pennsylvania, is currently being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail after she smothered her 17-month-old son to death and attempted to kill her 2-year-old daughter. The horrifying attack happened after she got into a fight with her boyfriend Andre Price Jr., accusing him of cheating on her. Afterwards, she told him that she was going to ruin both of their lives by killing their children if he didn’t return home.

According to People, Clark berated Price through a long string of text messages, saying that he needed to admit to his infidelities if he didn’t want his children to be killed. After trying to smother both of them, she then texted Price photos and videos of the children, one of which featured their son lying lifeless and facedown on a bed.

“Ah, look … Angel is still alive and sweating. Your son on the other hand is not even breathing.” According to police, a second video features both children, in which the daughter can be heard crying as Clark says, “First of all, she is clearly fine, because watch … see she is not dead.” The criminal complaint alleges that Clark can be seen grabbing her daughter’s head in the video and announcing that their son is limp. “Him on the other hand, he doesn’t budge,” Clark said in the clip. “So you might want to call the ambulance.”

She blamed the little boy’s death on Price, texting him, “Andre is dead cus [sic] daddy couldn’t tell the truth.” In another message, she told her boyfriend to go “make new kids” with the woman he was allegedly cheating on her with, saying “it was easy to kill my favorite but your b*tch of a daughter just wouldn’t stop breathing… lungs must be strong af.”

Her final text messages showed slight remorse. “Sorry I did this. I didn’t mean to.”

Here’s the full text conversation:

Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and rushed the 17-month-old boy to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival. The 2-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Clark is charged with murder and attempted murder, and is currently being held without bond at the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for November 16. No charges have been brought against Price and investigators don’t anticipate that changing.