Although many, many people firmly believe that Kim Kardashian is the most beautiful in the world, mathematically speaking they’d be wrong.

How could someone possibly make the matter-of-fact conclusion that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has only the second most beautiful face in the world, you ask? Well, it all comes down to something called the golden ratio. The golden ratio, which for thousands of years was thought to hold the secret formula to perfection, was discovered by the ancient Greeks and is known as Greek ratio of Phi which is 1.618.

Using computer facial mapping technology, scientists analyzed hoards of celebrity faces to determine which were closest to the golden ratio. Kim’s face comes in second place at 91.39% accuracy, but scored first with her absolutely flawless eyebrows. And who came in first place? None other than Amber Heard, who is currently in the middle of a messy divorce with Johnny Depp.

Heard tops the list at 91.85% accuracy to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, technically making her the most beautiful woman (at least in the face, anyways) in the world. British supermodel Kate Moss came in a close third place at 91.06%.

The more you know, I guess.