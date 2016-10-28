We’ve all been there: Watching a YouTube makeup tutorial, trying to follow along and failing miserably. That ‘smokey’ eye ends up looking a lot more like Avril Lavigne, circa 2002.

What looks so easy on your favorite beauty vlogger proves to be nearly impossible for a real person to execute. We’ve all thought that drawing on evenly-winged eyeliner would be a piece of cake, but we were very, very wrong.

Luckily for us, we’re not alone. Thousands of other makeup-lovers across the world have all felt our pain and decided to do something about it. Check out the five est beauty hacks that even a beginner can nail.

1. The Hashtag

Smoked out eyeshadow is one of the hardest makeup tricks to perfect. Dark shades of eyeshadow can be seriously messy and difficult to put the perfect amount on. We hate to admit it, but more often than not we end up looking more like a raccoon than a sexy goddess.

The solution: Try taking an eyeshadow stick or creamy eyeliner pencil in whatever color you want, and drawing a hashtag symbol on the end half of your eye. You can go over the lines depending on how dark you want the shadow to look. Next, use a smudging tool (a lot of eyeliners have these built in on one end) and blend out the lines until you have the perfect smokey eye look that so many of us struggle to achieve.

2. The Triangle

Brightening your under-eyes is one of those things that seems so much easier than it actually is. For those of us with dark circles and puffy eyes, even concealer doesn’t always do the trick. It can feel hopeless and leave you with creases from trying to layer on enough product to cover the darkness.

The solution: Apply your concealer in an upside-down triangle. When we first learn how to do makeup, we usually just assume that concealer is applied with a swipe straight across your under-eyes. Little did most of us know, the best way to brighten the area is to apply the product in a triangle. Not only will this make your eyes look brighter and cover more surface area, you’ll also be left with the appearance of higher cheekbones.

3. Using Eyeliner to Prime

Eyeshadows with no pigment are just asking for a mess. You see the pan filled with beautiful, colorful powder, perfect for the look you want to achieve. Unfortunately, when you try to apply it, you end up with a mess of fallout and a translucent version of the color you were hoping for.

The solution: Use white eyeliner to color-prime your lids. With that as a base, your shadow will pop against the white and you’ll get the beautifully pigmented color you were hoping for.

4. Tape = Perfectly Winged Liner

Getting even-length eyeliner wings is basically the bane of every makeup-lover’s existence. It’s basically impossible to freehand two perfect wings, so we basically always end up over-lining our eyes in a desperate attempt to balance out each side. Sadly, this method has failed us on more than one occasion and we usually end up having to accept our fate.

The solution: Use Scotch tape. That’s right, you heard us. This surprisingly effective tip will have your wings looking perfect every time. Make sure to dull the stickiness of the tape by blotting the sticky side with your finger first. Next, position the tape at an angle by your eye. Any crooked lines or runny mascara will just get caught by the tape, leaving you with perfectly pointed wings every time.

5. Use a Business Card

You know that moment. The one where your eyeshadow actually looks flawless for once and all that’s left is putting on mascara. Easy, right? Except in 0.2 seconds you somehow manage to get weird mascara lines all over your lid, effectively ruining the rest of your eye makeup.

The solution: Hold a business card behind your lashes so that any extra mascara transfers onto the card and not your makeup masterpiece.