While we’re still confused about whether or not Kylie Jenner is the lead singer of Terror Jr, what we are sure about is that the 19-year-old reality star is expanding her empire and opening up a cosmetics store.

Several new Instagram posts from Jenner suggest that Kylie Cosmetics is getting its own brick and mortar. One post, which has over 1.1 million likes and 18,000 comments, was the most telling. It showed the inside of an industrial space clearly under construction, and Jenner talking to what looks like a bunch of designers. She only had one thing to say about the photo: “Soon. @KylieCosmetics.”

The next photo features Jenner discussing her vision with the same group of people seen in the first photo. Based on the man’s computer screen, it looks like the group is discussing display cases for the new store.

“MY VISION,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait for you guys to see what goes on inside my mind & what I’ve been working on. 100% Kylie.” Amazing, but wtf is going on? Details are sparse, including location, what’s going into the store and if she will release new products to fill it up, but we have our fingers crossed that a Kylie Cosmetics store is just around the corner.

The news comes just a few days after it was announced that she did a collaboration with Khloe Kardashian on a set of lip kits. Naturally, we can’t wait to get our hands on that either. Keep the good news coming, Kylie!!

VIEW GALLERY