Raise your hand if you’ve ever spent an unreasonable amount of money at Sephora. Don’t worry, no judgment. Been there. Creating the illusion of the perfect winged eye may be hard, but finding affordable makeup products that actually work is harder. We promise ourselves that we’ll do better next time but every month we’re stuck with leftover pizza for dinner and two new eyeshadow pallets in our drawers.

Makeup dupes have been growing in popularity for the past few years, especially since the record-breaking release of Kylie Jenner‘s pricey, fast-selling lip kits. Unfortunately, makeup aisles can be intimidating when you don’t know what you’re looking for. With dozens of drugstore brands, it can be difficult to spot the diamonds in the rough.

Take a look at some of our favorite drugstore dupes for high-end (and bank-breaking) brands.

VIEW GALLERY

Let us know what your favorite drug store products are in the comments!