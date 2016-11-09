People Are Making Their Social Media Profile Picture A Black Box

You may have noticed that in-between the desperate pleas for an election do over, many of your social media friends are changing their profile pictures from well-lit selfies to black boxes. So what’s the deal? Just another example of a movement.

For many, last night’s election results took a dark turn when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. Clinton supporters immediately took to social media — particularly Twitter and Instagram — to replace their profile photos with a black box. Deemed #TwitterBlackout, the movement, which is quickly going viral online, is an effort to create unity amidst a clearly divided nation.

#TwitterBlackout is explained as follows: “to present that they are opposed to the result of Donald Trump becoming President, Twitter users are changing their profile layouts to plain black profile pictures and headers. This is a way protesters are trying to create unity amongst LGBTQ+ lives matter, Muslim lives matter, Women need equal rights, Black lives matter, Latino lives matter,” the post read.

https://twitter.com/charcoalskiess/status/796334630613852160

Celebrities including Katy Perry have joined in on the movement. After the results broke, Perry made her opinion clear by participating in the #TwitterBlackout and tweeting, “Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us. Fight for what is RIGHT.”

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Alexa LyonsCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer and editor living in New York City who also loves Taking Back Sunday, bad reality TV, and Leonardo DiCaprio (not necessarily in that order).
