You may have noticed that in-between the desperate pleas for an election do over, many of your social media friends are changing their profile pictures from well-lit selfies to black boxes. So what’s the deal? Just another example of a movement.

For many, last night’s election results took a dark turn when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. Clinton supporters immediately took to social media — particularly Twitter and Instagram — to replace their profile photos with a black box. Deemed #TwitterBlackout, the movement, which is quickly going viral online, is an effort to create unity amidst a clearly divided nation.

#TwitterBlackout is explained as follows: “to present that they are opposed to the result of Donald Trump becoming President, Twitter users are changing their profile layouts to plain black profile pictures and headers. This is a way protesters are trying to create unity amongst LGBTQ+ lives matter, Muslim lives matter, Women need equal rights, Black lives matter, Latino lives matter,” the post read.

https://twitter.com/charcoalskiess/status/796334630613852160

Celebrities including Katy Perry have joined in on the movement. After the results broke, Perry made her opinion clear by participating in the #TwitterBlackout and tweeting, “Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us. Fight for what is RIGHT.”

