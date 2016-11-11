New York City is full of protesters and zombies right now, and the only thing bringing a temporary smile to their faces after Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States are these super woke kids. You’re going to want some tissues for this one.

On Thursday, countless messages were written in chalk outside of Hillary Clinton’s Brooklyn campaign headquarters. Kids and families were found sprawled out on the sidewalk writing messages of love, appreciation and hope for the former Secretary of State and it’s virtually impossible to look at them without shedding a tear. Between an overwhelming amount of multi-colored hearts are messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “Keep up the good work,” and Clinton’s inspirational campaign slogan “Love Trumps Hate.”

Take a lesson from these little New Yorkers — have hope, keep your head up and keep fighting for what’s right. Check out their incredible messages below.

Breaking my Twitter silence to share this: There are kids and families writing thank you notes in front of Hillary HQ. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJQuityOdx — Mina Markham 👩🏾‍💻 (@MinaMarkham) November 11, 2016

A dozen kids outside @hfa writing messages to Hillary in chalk. This is the America I fight for. It's the America I love. We'll be ok. pic.twitter.com/SJuAcFYHbB — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) November 10, 2016

I held it together all day. But some little Hillary supporters leaving notes broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/Mpi520BSHP — Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) November 10, 2016

Hearts and thank you messages left in chalk outside Hillary Clinton's Brooklyn headquarters tonight: pic.twitter.com/cinVB2oOIF — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) November 11, 2016

