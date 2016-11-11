New York City is full of protesters and zombies right now, and the only thing bringing a temporary smile to their faces after Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States are these super woke kids. You’re going to want some tissues for this one.
On Thursday, countless messages were written in chalk outside of Hillary Clinton’s Brooklyn campaign headquarters. Kids and families were found sprawled out on the sidewalk writing messages of love, appreciation and hope for the former Secretary of State and it’s virtually impossible to look at them without shedding a tear. Between an overwhelming amount of multi-colored hearts are messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “Keep up the good work,” and Clinton’s inspirational campaign slogan “Love Trumps Hate.”
Take a lesson from these little New Yorkers — have hope, keep your head up and keep fighting for what’s right. Check out their incredible messages below.
[H/T: The Cut]