Could Khloe Kardashian finally be pregnant with her first child? The answer is yes, according to sources close to the reality star, as well some very observant fans.

Although rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and denim designer has already revealed to her family that she is expecting a baby with her new NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson continue to pile up, Khloe has yet to officially confirm any news to her legion of fans.

However, there may be some validity to the rumors based on her recent style choices, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Sources with the gossip site note that Khloe has only been spotted in oversized sweatpants and sweaters as of late, which is odd considering the fact that she has been showing off her incredible body nonstop since losing weight over the last few months.

Another reason why Khloe might want to keep a pregnancy under wraps?

Khloe’s current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson is already expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend Jordy. This would mean that if Khloe were to be knocked up, her boyfriend would have two babies from different mothers born around the same time. We’re sure Kris Jenner definitely doesn’t want that to get out. On the bright side, at least Khloe and Jordy’s babies would be super close half siblings! With the Kardashians, there’s always a silver lining.