After six tumultuous years, Pretty Little Liars has officially finished filming and we couldn’t be more devastated. Throughout all the breakdowns, murders, blackmail and heartbreak, the only thing that has stayed intact is the liars’ sense of style. They’ve proved that they can pull off anything, from orange jumpsuits to muddy ball gowns.

The show’s head costume designer, Mandi Line, has helped the show earn multiple awards and accolades including Best Dressed Cast, Best Styled Video and Most Googled Character for Fashion on TV. Line was even inspired to design PLL-inspired collections for Aeropostale in 2014.

While the girls had some of the most unrealistic high school outfits (who can strut down the hallways in stilettos?) they also had some of the most inspiring. Here’s how their style has evolved from season one.

The final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars will air in the spring of 2017 on Freeform.

VIEW GALLERY