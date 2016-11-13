Ariel Winter is not afraid to flaunt her fantastic bikini bod!

The Modern Family star is on vacation with a few friends this weekend in Cabo, Mexico and took every opportunity to soak up the sun in her bathing suit. Winter posted the run of the mill Instagram photos and Snapchat videos of her and her friends sipping tropical beverages, tanning by the pool and taking selfies at the beach. She also paid a great deal of attention to one thing we weren’t quite expecting—her derrière!

Winter first showed off her backside dancing in a video on the beach in a blue string bikini.

She even got her booty up close and personal to the camera Twerking in a Snapchat video.

We are loving her confidence! You go girl.