Facebook, along with founder Mark Zuckerberg, is being accused of influencing the results of the 2016 presidential election.

During a recent interview at a tech conference in California, which just so happened to take place the day after the results were announced, Zuckerberg was grilled about all of the “fake” political news circulating around Facebook during election season. Naturally, Zuckerberg brushed off even the possibility of the idea that Facebook could sway the election results, but many tech experts are saying it’s definitely not impossible.

One recent article on Recode, described how all of the “fake” political news stories that were shared on Facebook during this election cycle had a “real impact” on which candidates Americans decided to vote for on November 8. David Kirkpatrick, who is the founder and CEO of Techonomy Media, as well as author of a book titled The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company That is Connecting the World, also questioned Zuckerberg about how Facebook may have determined the outcome by being a large source of news and information, both true and fake.

There are even statistics that may support the argument. The Verge reported that right-wing Facebook pages shared fakes news up to 40 percent of the time, while left-wing groups only shared fake news 20 percent of the time. There is also, however, evidence to support that Facebook users only click, read and share news stories that they already believe anyways, taking some heat off of Facebook itself.

Do you think Facebook played a role in the outcome of the 2016 presidential election?