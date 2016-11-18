Heartbreak can make a person do some pretty crazy things, but seriously. What the actual f**k.

A 30-year-old woman from Indiana, Brandi Worley, admitted to killing her two young children just one day after her husband filed for divorce, according to police reports. The report also says that Worley stabbed herself in the neck after taking the lives of her son and daughter.

The most chilling part of the case, though, is the way in which she reported her own crime to the police. At around 4:30 a.m., emergency services received a phone call from Worley, in which she coldly and calmly told the dispatcher, “I just stabbed myself and killed my two children,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff. Following the 911 call, Fox59 reported that police rushed to the home only to find 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlie dead inside one of the bedrooms in the house, however it is still unclear as to how the children died.

Even more heartbreaking is the fact that the children’s father was asleep in the basement downstairs, completely unaware of what was happening upstairs. Investigators say that Brandi matter of factly admitted to killing her children. Montgomery Count Sheriff Casteel stated, “She did admit to doing it and I don’t want to get into additional details at this point. We are not used to dealing with things like this.” Brandi is currently being treated at the IU Methodist Hospital for the stab wounds to her neck.