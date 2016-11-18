It’s almost Thanksgiving, and we have something to be totally grateful for: Kylie Jenner is launching her first ever pop-up shop for Kylie Cosmetics. And it’s happening soon.

Of course, she’s already hinted about opening a store but there’s finally a concrete date. E! News reports that the line, which existed entirely online up until now, will open on December 9th at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park, California. The shop will only be open until supplies last, which probably won’t be long. If you know anything about Kylie Cosmetics, it’s that they’re insanely popular. Kylie Lip Kits literally sell out in minutes, if that.

A press release also indicates that fans can get their hands on a “full range” of cosmetics, which includes her “Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets” along with exclusive Kylie merchandise. So basically, it’s a makeup junkie’s Christmas list. Jenner shared the news on Instagram this past Friday, creating her very own Instagram page for the shop that includes a link to the actual website.

We are so stoked. While the website doesn’t have anything on it except the taunting countdown clock, ticking away the seconds, it does have the promise that the Kylie Jenner Shop is here to stay.

[H/T: E! News]