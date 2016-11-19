First of all, let’s take a moment to see assess how much the girl in this stock photo looks like the slice of pizza she’s holding in her hand.

No comparison, right?

Well, one college girl (correction, one drunk college girl) thought the picture on her state-issued identification looked enough like a slice of pizza that she could use it to get into a bar.

At the ripe old age of 21 years old, a UMass-Amherst student decided to pick up a slice from Antonio’s Pizza and then proceeded to use her slice for entry at a nearby bar, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette Whether or not she was trying to use the piece of pizza as a bribe or an ID, we’ll never know, but what we do know is that she was arrested for disorderly conduct for doing so.

Sounds a little harsh, no? Well, not until you read the rest of the story.

Amherst Police were called to “Monkey Bar,” where the student held up the slice of pizza instead of her ID, upon which she was informed “Pizza [is] not valid means of gaining entry to the establishment.” Duh. But then she decided to slap the bouncer in the face, which is why she actually got in trouble.

Oh, college.