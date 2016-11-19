Melania Trump may have kept a relatively low profile during the 2016 presidential election, but now that her husband President-elect Donald Trump has won the White House, she is going to become the First Lady of the United States of America. Melania will no doubt be very much in the spotlight for the next four years and we are bound to learn a lot more about the Slovenian-born former fashion model throughout Trump’s presidency. But whether or not you agree with the outcome of the election, Melania Trump certainly has an interesting past and there are probably more than a few things on this list that you didn’t know about her.

Check out these 10 things that we bet you didn’t know about America’s next First Lady, Melania Trump.

1. She speaks 5 languages

Sure, we all remember Melania’s plagiarized speech debacle but she is in fact, pretty damn smart. Melania speaks five languages including Slovenian, English, German, French and Serbian.

2. Melania is the first First Lady to have been born in a Communist country

Melania grew up about as humanly far as possible from the glitz and glamour of New York’s high society in what was then Yugoslavia under the rule of Marshal Josip Tito. She is also only the second First Lady to have been born outside of the United States, the first being Louisa Adams, the English-born wife of sixth president John Quincy Adams.

3. Melania is not Donald’s second, but third wife

Third time’s the charm, right? Melania and Donald started dating in 1998, married him in 2005 and gave birth to their son Barron the year following their wedding. But before Donald’s marraige to Melania, he was married to second wife Marla Maples (who is the mother of their daughter Tiffany Trump) for a few years and first wife Ivana Zelnickova, who had married in 1977.

4. The Clintons were at Melania and Donald’s wedding

Yes, you heard that correctly. Hillary and Bill Clinton, along with a slew of other celebrities that included Heidi Klum, Barbara Walters and Simon Cowell, attended Melania and Donald’s extravagant wedding at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

5. She has a secret half-brother

According to a profile of Melania by GQ, her father Victor Knavs fathered a son before marrying Melania’s mother. Knavs agreed to pay child support only after a court battle proved he was Denis Cigelnjak’s father, a claim he originally denied, but he has reportedly never contacted his son nor acknowledged his existence. Melania claims to have known about her secret half-brother “for years.”

6. She wants to be the next Jackie Kennedy

One Jackie Kennedy biographer, Pamela Keogh, warned other not to underestimate Melania because just like JFK’s famous wife, Melania is, “beautiful, smart and keeps her own counsel.” In 2000, Melania even told The New York Times that if she ever were to become First Lady she would be “very traditional – like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy” and support her husband without being too overtly political.

7. She is a hands-on mom, raising her son to be Little Donald

According to Melania herself, 10-year-old Barron is “a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him ‘Little Donald’. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him Little Donald.” Melania doesn’t have a traditional nanny (though she does have staff to help with cooking and housework) and frequently helps Barron with his schoolwork and takes him to activities.

8. Melania once appeared in a commercial for Aflac

Yes, the commercial with the talking duck in it.

9. She is philanthropic

Melania is involved with a number of charities including the Martha Graham Dance Company, the Boys Club of New York, the American Red Cross, and the Police Athletic League. She plans to continue her philanthropic work as First Lady.

10. She wishes Donald would cool it on Twitter

Even Melania can admit that her husband’s activity on Twitter has gotten out of hand on more than one occasion and has publicly admitted she wants him to tone it down on the social media site.