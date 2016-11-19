Mike Pence attended a performance of Hamilton in New York City on Friday evening and wasn’t exactly given the warmest welcome by other members of the audience. The Vice President-elect was booed by the audience as he made his way to the seat.

The same cannot be said, though, of the Hamilton cast who specifically asked theatre goers not to harass Pence in the theatre and didn’t say anything negative about him. Instead, Brandon Victor Dixon (he plays Aaron Burr in the show) gave a brief, but incredibly thoughtful speech at the end of the performance and addressed it directly to Pence. Dixon thanked Pence for coming to the show and listening to what they had to say, but also to be an inclusive leader.

“We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights. We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf all of us.”

Donald Trump, however, considered this to be harassment and demanded an apology from the Hamilton cast on Twitter.

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen. — Brandon Victor Dixon (@BrandonVDixon) November 19, 2016

Apparently, Pence was exiting the theatre as Dixon made his speech but stopped in the hallway to listen, according to The New York Times.

One hilarious outcome of the whole event though, is the #NameAPenceMusical hashtag trending on Twitter. The Internet, inspired by Pence’s attendance of the Broadway show, as well as his discriminatory policies towards the LGBTQ community, have changed names of famous musicals into those that reflect Pence’s political stance. Here are a few of our favorites.

The Sound of Whining #NameAPenceMusical

"The hills are alive with the sound of whining. In tweet after tweet…" 🎵 pic.twitter.com/8DIJKx98Ok — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/ScottInSC/status/799966118647570432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Annie Get Your Gun Without A Background Check #NameAPenceMusical — (((Wendy))) (@Wendyreads2live) November 19, 2016

Head Wig and the Angry Grinch #NameAPenceMusical pic.twitter.com/U1vKLF0zFs — Phil Krusto (@TheActorPhil) November 19, 2016