It’s that time of year again! And by that time of year, we mean it’s the time of year when Black Friday sales are literally everywhere.

One of the first Black Friday sales to pop up on our radar is a holy grail of shopping—Target.

And ladies, we have got some exciting news for you. Target’s Black Friday “10 Days of Deals” sale starts today! This means that Target will offer unique, special discounts each day beginning Saturday, November 19 all the way through Monday, November 28th, as well as all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals it has already announced (and the deals that it has yet to reveal!). These deals will be available both online and in stores, so you’ll want to check out Target.com for special codes and coupons that you can scan at Target locations using your mobile device.

Here’s all the special discounts and deals you can expect from Target’s 2016 “10 Days of Deals” Black Friday sale. Get shopping, ladies!

Saturday, November 19: 30% off toys. This holiday season, Target will be introducing nearly 1,800 new or mass exclusives – an increase of more than 15% compared to last season – including popular toys such as Star Wars, Trolls and Our Generation dolls.

Sunday, November 20: Tech and gadget lovers, pay attention! Target will be offering 10% off electronics and entertainment. Shoppers will find deals on popular products like iPads and iPods, and, new for this year’s promotion, iPhones and Beats.

Monday, November 21: 20% off kitchen items. This includes discounts on brands like Calphalon, Cuisinart, Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, OXO and Threshold.

Tuesday, November 22: For all of you makeup lovers out there, this is your day! 25% off beauty. Target’s wide variety of brands will allow to stock up on cosmetics from the likes of Boots, Burt’s Bees, Chi, Dove, e.l.f., Harry Josh, NYX and more.

Wednesday, November 23: Buy one, get one free frozen pizza. OMG yes, please!! Target is bringing back its best pizza deal of the year and for that, we love them even more.

Thursday, November 24: Doorbuster deals, featuring Target’s lowest prices ever on some of the season’s hottest products such as a 50″ Hisense 4K UHD TV, $249.99 (special purchase), Fitbit Charge HR, $89.95 (Reg. $129.95) and Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones, $89.99 (Reg. $199.99).

Friday, November 25: 30% off apparel, accessories and shoes. This is the day we are probably going to spend our entire paycheck on, considering that Target has nearly 3,000 new items from popular brands including Cat & Jack and Who What Wear. (Sale in apparel and accessories valid Thursday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 26.)

Saturday, November 26: Save $50 when you spend $100 in the Wondershop. New this year, Target has created Wondershop, a destination in stores and online featuring more than 2,000 new festive products for the season.

Sunday, November 27 and Monday, November 28: A surprise deal! Next week, Target will be announcing an unprecedented savings opportunity in stores and on Target.com.