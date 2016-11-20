Another Jersey Shore star is tying the knot!

Deena Cortese, who gained near-instant fame as a cast member of MTV’s Jersey Shore reality show, shared the happy news on Instagram Saturday evening.

“I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher Buckner… but last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!!” she captioned the Instagram photo. “We’re engaged!!!!! @cbuckner_.” So romantic!

A couple of hours later, the reality star posted another photo on Instagram to show off just how gorgeous her new rock is. “I felt like the other pictures didn’t show how beautiful the ring was. The pic on the left was me a little after he proposed after I was finished happy sobbing lol,” she wrote. “Christopher did such an amazing job picking me out the perfect ring.” What’s even more romantic is that Chris proposed on the couple’s five-year anniversary. Check out the beautiful Instagram photos below and congratulations to the happy couple!