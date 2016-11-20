Oh, President-elect Donald Trump. How he won the election is still a little bit baffling to us, but whether we like it or not, we’re stuck with the real estate tycoon and former Apprentice host for the next four years. Trump was born to a wealthy real estate family in 1946 in New York City and went on to expand his family’s real estate and construction firm Elizabeth Trump & Son (Now The Trump Organization) into an empire worth billions. But while there are a lot of things Trump is already very well known for, like his unapologetic attitude or his big mouth on Twitter, there are probably more than a few things on this list that you didn’t know about the next president of the United States.

Check out these 10 things we bet you didn’t know about President-elect Donald Trump.

1. He created his own board game

In 1989 Trump launched a board game called Trump: The Game, which, unsurprisingly, was entirely about making money in real estate. Also unsurprisingly, consumers weren’t all that interested in buying the game so it was discontinued a few times.

2. He has made big donations to the Democrats

Between 1989 and 2010, Trump reportedly donated $23,000 more to Democratic groups than to Republicans. One analysis even shows that his contributions may have contributed to Obama winning the election.

3. He went to military school

Growing up, Donald reportedly had a few behavioral problems at school so his parents decided to send him to military school. Some of his classmates reportedly saw him as a “loudmouth bully.” Wow, you don’t say?

4. He restored the Central Park skating rink

In 1986 the iconic Wollman skating rink in Central Park was in the process of being restored, but was forced to halt due to insufficient funds. Trump took control of the project and finished the construction two months ahead of schedule and within the budget.

5. He has his own action figure

Yes, you can apparently buy a talking Donald Trump figure on Amazon that shouts “You’re fired!”

6. He likes to use fake names

Donald Trump really likes using pseudonyms and especially prefers John Barron and Jon Miller. He has addressed the media under the guise of a company “spokesperson” using one of those names on more than one occasion.

7. He and Mike Tyson are BFFs

Their friendship goes back several years and Tyson even endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign.

8. He once put his famous hair on the line in a bet

While feuding with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Trump agreed to shave his head if the pro wrestler he picked at the Wrestlemania 23 did’t win. Luckily for Trump, his pick won.

9. He starrd in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Ok, you might have actually known that already.

10. He doesn’t drink or smoke

He did, however, launch his own brand of vodka in 2006.