Kylie Jenner showed her love for Tyga on his 27th birthday in a very big way.

This Saturday, Kylie Jenner, Tyga and several friends first spent some time at the shooting range to celebrate Tyga’s special day. The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a slew of photos and videos on Instagram so that the whole world knows just how much they all had, obviously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNA3lc5Fj35/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats

Later in the evening Kylie, Tyga and crew went out to a swanky dinner where she presented him with a gorgeous cake featuring a childhood photo of the rapper.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNCVVYClmZ6/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNCWcLllDyA/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats

The most extravagant part of the day, however, wasn’t the activities, but rather Kylie’s birthday present to Tyga. She gifted him a gorgeous diamond bracelet weighing in at over 60 carats. Yes, 60! “60 carats for my baby,” she captioned on a Snapchat photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNBDk7bFD2N/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats

Sometimes we wish could be Tyga. Except, not really.