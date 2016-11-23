As if buying a penis lipstick wasn’t horrifying enough, we’ve moved on to something more obscure: penis eyeliner.

For some unknown reasons, men’s genitalia are having a moment in the beauty world and we’ve officially moved on to the next level. In an interview with Buzzfeed, 19-year-old Asia Brautigam explained that she was in search of a way to “joke around about the creative and artistic eyeshadow looks” she find on the web. So she decided to use eyeliner to draw penises on her eyelids.



After trying it out, Brautigam shared the photo on Twitter and it quickly went viral. “Wow MUA Twitter has been so creative with their eye looks, thought I’d have my take,” she tweeted with a photo of her final creation.

https://twitter.com/asialbx/status/799747827517620224

Since then, countless women have tried the bizarre new beauty trend on their own and the results are kind of hilarious. Literally everyone has a different kind of d*ck on their eye.

you have inspired me deeply pic.twitter.com/zTvkCxfhwe — 𝒯𝒶𝓉𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶🎁 (@tatiNaNa_m) November 19, 2016

sooo in LOVE with your look💞😫😫 my new everyday eye makeup pic.twitter.com/bxlP3NEPJC — bby grl (@jajajasmin) November 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/motelbaby/status/800403189988290562

In the end, Brautigam clarified that the tweet was not made to make fun of makeup artists. “I think they’re all creative and amazingly talented!” she said. “My dick-liner will never compare!”

Good to know.

