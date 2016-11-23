The First Lady is somewhat of a fashion icon–just think about how many times Michelle Obama stunned during her husband’s presidential run. Designer Sophie Theallet, one of Mrs. Obama’s favorites, made headlines recently by sending an email that announced she won’t be dressing Melania Trump, America’s impending First Lady.

“The rhetoric of racism, sexism and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by. I encourage my fellow designers to do the same.”

But apparently, not all of her “fellow designers” feel the same way–and one very prominent designer has said he’s completely against Theallet’s message.

During the Angel Ball in New York on Monday, Tommy Hilfiger said that he couldn’t disagree more, and praised Melania and Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, for their beauty. He added that designers shouldn’t get so “political,” especially when comparing the future first lady to our current one.

“I think Melania is a very beautiful woman and I think any designer should be proud to dress her,” Hilfiger said . “Ivanka is equally as beautiful and smart, although she wears her own clothes. I don’t think people should become political about it. Everyone was very happy to dress Michelle as well. I think they look great in the clothes. You’re not gonna get much more beautiful than Ivanka or Melania.”