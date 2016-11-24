Contouring is the key to creating a dynamic, flawless makeup look and it doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Even if you’re not a fan of the super dramatic, sharply angled contouring look, adding highlight and contour in the right places can help enhance your best features and make you look like a makeup pro.

There are plenty of fancy contour palettes out there that cost upwards of $50, but chances are that you just need a simple, straightforward kit that will allow you to highlight and contour in all the right places without all of the skills of a pro makeup artist. Stay away from palettes that have dozens of shades, and stick with a few key colors that will streamline and sophisticate your makeup routine.

Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated everyday look or getting ready for a cocktail party, start your makeup look with a clean contour. Here are six of the best budget contour palettes.

