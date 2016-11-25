You may recognize Jared Kushner’s face, but might not actually know who he is or how he fits in to the Donald Trump family. Kushner is, in fact, Ivanka Trump’s husband and was a key adviser to Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, as well as a recently-named member of Trump’s presidential transition team. Born into wealth, Trump’s 35-year-old son-in-law is the CEO of Kushner Companies (a billion-dollar real estate development enterprise founded by his father in1985) and publisher of the New York Observer. As someone who will most likely play a very important role in the Trump administration, though due to anti-nepotism laws it is still unsure exactly how will be able to take on an official title, Kushner is someone you definitely need to get the facts on.

Check out these 10 things we bet you didn’t know about Jared Kushner.

1. He had to lead the family business from a very young age

Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, who founded Kushner Companies in 1985 was sent to prison for tax fraud, witness tampering, and illegal campaign donations. This forced Jared to take over the family business in 2008 at just 27-years-old.

2. He is an Orthodox Jew

In fact Jared’s wife, Ivanka Trump, converted to Judaism from Presbyterianism before the couple got married in 2009. It’s even rumored that religion played a significant role in their brief breakup in 2008.

3. He doesn’t actually like the media or the press

Despite publishing the New York Observer, it is widely reported that Kushner has a severe distaste for the media and the press. A former Observer editor once reported to the New Yorker that Jared “hates reporters and the press. Viscerally.” Interesting.

4. He is VERY private

Kushner almost never gives interviews and has no personal social media accounts, which may explain why you probably had no idea who he was prior to the 2016 presidential election.

5. He loves his growing family

Based on Ivanka’s social media posts, Jared appears to be a loving and very hands-on father. In a rare interview with the Guardian in 2008 he remarked, “You see in life that things can be taken from you, whether it’s money, status or freedom. But the things that can’t be taken are the things that are most important to work to achieve, such as love and family and friendships.”

6. He also loves to support his wife

One of the few things he has publicly expressed support for is his wife, Ivanka. He even appeared in a promotional video for the #WomenWhoWork campaign, in which he said, “She always has it in her to accomplish whatever she puts her mind to.”

7. He and Ivanka refer to their marriage as “the best deal we ever made”

Unsurprisingly, Jared and Ivanka love to talk business. In fact, they first met because a mutual acquaintance thought it would be a good idea for the two to know each other professionally.

8. He went to Harvard University

While at Harvard, he also managed to run a $20 million side business buying old buildings and converting them into condos.

9. He is a “Trump whisperer”

Kushner is often credited as being the mastermind behind Trump’s social media campaign and wields incredible influence over the future president, so much so that he has been called the “Trump whisperer.”

10. He remains incredibly close to his father

While in prison, Jared has remained very close to his father, Charles. Some even suspect that Jared is merely the figurehead for Kushner Companies while Charles continues to run the business from prison.