Twitter has suspended Tila Tequila’s account after the former D-list reality television star of A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila posted a photo from the alt-right National Policy Institute conference in Washington, D.C. In the photo, Tequila and two men saluted Hitler and Tequila even captioned the photo, “Sieg heil!”

Tequila has been posting neo-Nazi hate speech and white supremacist sentiments on social media for years and before her account was suspended, her profile bio read, “Alt-reich queen! Literally Hitler!” Most recently, she has been very public about her support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Although Twitter, which confirmed to Buzzfeed News that her account had been suspended, would not reveal exactly why they had put a hold on Tequila’s account, it’s pretty safe to guess that it’s a direct result of her white supremacist remarks. Twitter has made a recent commitment to ban white supremacists from the social media site, and Tequila certainly falls under that category.

https://twitter.com/intercourpse/status/800843195496144896/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ironically, Tequila claimed that she was neither a “a racist nor anti-semitic and absolutely not 100% a Nazi supporter” back in 2015 but has since shown admiration for Hitler and the Nazi party. In fact, she even posted a happy birthday tweet to Adolf Hitler on his birthday this year, writing, “Happy birthday, mein Fuhror!”

We are seriously so f***ing confused as to how Tila Tequila became a neo-Nazi.