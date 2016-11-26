DJ Khaled is one proud father! On Thanksgiving Day, Khaled blew up his Instagram and Twitter with adorable photos and videos of his newborn baby son Asahd Tuck Khaled. He captioned his very first photo of the baby boy, “All my love ones meet my JOY!! MY HAPPINESS!! MY SON!! MEET MY SON!!! ASAHD KHALED YOUNG ICON! My son truly showed me what love is what joy is what happiness is!!!”

Born on October 23 and weighing in at 7 lb., 14 oz. Asahd has already made a few famous friends, including Nicki Minaj.

Khaled revealed that he and the mother of his child, Nicole Tuck, named their baby Asahd because it means “lion” in Arabic. It sounds like Khaled has found yet another major key to success.

Congratulations DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck!